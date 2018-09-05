Clashes In UP After Man Uploads Obscene Picture Of Girl, 5 Injured

A man had uploaded an objectionable photo of a 17-year-old girl following which, clashes broke out between his and the girl's family.

Cities | | Updated: September 05, 2018 19:50 IST
As many as twelve people from both the sides were arrested. (Representational)

Muzaffarnagar: 

Five people were injured in a stone throwing incident after groups clashed over the uploading of an objectionable photo of a 17-year-old girl on social media in Shamli district following which 12 people were arrested, police said Wednesday.

A man had uploaded an objectionable photo of the girl on social media. The girl's family confronted the man, who is from the same village and clashes broke out between the families of the accused and the girl.

In the violent clash, both sides threw stones at each other, police said. Five people were injured in the clash, they added. 

As many as twelve people from both the sides were arrested in connection with the clash, police said, adding the matter was being investigated.

