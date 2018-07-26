Priest Found Dead In Rajasthan Temple. Police Suspect Loot, Murder

The police suspect that he was looted and then killed on Wednesday night (Representational)

A 70-year-old priest was found dead in the premises of a temple in Rajasthan's Barmer district. The police suspect that it was a case of loot, as many valuable items, including gold ornaments, are missing. The post-mortem report is not out yet, but the police suspect the victim died of head injury.

The victim, identified as Hari Ram, was a priest at the Ramdev temple for the last two decades. His body was found on Thursday morning when devotees visited the temple on Thursday morning. The police suspect that he was looted and then killed on Wednesday night.

Additional SP Kailash Dan Ratnu said, "Gold jewellery and other valuable items were missing, indicating that the priest was looted and then murdered".

A case was registered at Sindhri police station.