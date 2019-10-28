ATM Machine With Rs 12 Lakh Stolen From Kaushambi In Uttar Pradesh

A complaint was filed and the police are probing the matter. (Representational)

Robbers stole a bank ATM containing over Rs 12 lakh in cash, Uttar Pradesh police said today.

The incident took place on Sunday at Gulipur village in the Saini area of Uttar Pradesh and the automated teller machine (ATM) belonged to the Bank of Baroda, they said.

Later, the police found the empty machine three kilometres away from the village.

A First Information Report or FIR was filed by bank manager Arvind Kunwar.

Superintendent of Police Pradeep Gupta said the matter is being probed.

