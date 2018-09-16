American Woman Says Indian Husband Abandoned Her In Tamil Nadu Town

The woman was spotted by local residents at Vellagate near here Friday.

Cities | | Updated: September 16, 2018 10:49 IST
Police said they questioned the woman and later sent her to a government shelter (Representational)

Kancheepuram: 

An American national was found roaming about in tattered clothes claiming she was abandoned by her husband, the police said on Saturday.

The woman, who appeared to be in her thirties, was seen conversing with some auto drivers.

She reportedly told them that her spouse was an Indian national and they resided at Velachery in Chennai.

She claimed that her husband had left her at the spot following a domestic quarrel and sped away in their car.

Police said they questioned the woman and later sent her to a government shelter for women on the East Coast Road in the district pending further investigation.

When contacted by PTI, the woman's husband declined to answer any query, saying his lawyer would brief the media later.

Tamil NaduVelacheryChennai

