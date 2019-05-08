6-Month-Old Baby Boy Kidnapped And Sold For Rs 10,000, Rescued

Police rescued the boy from Ali's possession and handed him over to his parents. (Representational)

A six-month-old baby boy, who was allegedly kidnapped by a person and sold to another for Rs 10,000 last week was rescued today with the arrest of two people, the police said.

The boy was allegedly kidnapped from the house of the prime accused Shaik Ahmed from Balapur in the city in the wee hours of May 3, where the boy's mother and grandmother had gone to as the accused was acquainted with them, the police said.

Shaik Ahmed took the boy away while his mother and grandmother were asleep and after locking the house from the outside, he fled to Nanded in Maharashtra before selling the baby to Mir Fayaz Ali for Rs 10,000, they said.

Based on a complaint by the boy's mother, a case was registered and special police teams were formed to search and arrest Ahmed, the police said.

During course of investigation, Ahmed was apprehended from Nanded and on interrogation he confessed to have kidnapped the boy and had sold him to Ali for Rs 10,000.

The police rescued the boy from Ali's possession and handed him over to his parents, police added.

