The group was apprehended from the creek area near border pillar number G-33 close to the India-Pakistan maritime border Monday night, said the official.

Cities | | Updated: October 23, 2018 23:08 IST
5 Pakistani Nationals Caught By BSF Off Gujarat Coast

The men were handed over to the Narayan Sarovar police station (Representational)

Gandhidham: 

Five Pakistani nationals were caught by the BSF from Indian territorial waters in the Arabian Sea, an official said on Tuesday.

A search operation has been launched by the  Border Security Force (BSF) to trace the boat on which they may have entered Indian waters, he said.

The men were Tuesday handed over to the Narayan Sarovar police station, which is carrying out further investigation, he added.

Other details will be revealed only after the joint interrogation by security agencies, he said.

