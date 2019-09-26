4 Dalit Children Barred From UP School, Father Threatens Fast Unto Death

If my children do not get justice, I will sit on fast unto death, the father said. (Representational)

A Dalit man today staged a sit-in along with his four children at the Siddharth Nagar district magistrate's office, protesting against the alleged expulsion of his children from school for his inability to pay fees.

Shiv Kumar told reporters that the Saraswati Shishu Vidya Mandir at Shohratgarh area in Siddharth Nagar removed his children, Viraj (4), Yuvraj (8), Jyoti (10) and Chanchal (14) on August 30 for not paying the fees.

He alleged the principal even made casteist remarks against him when he met him to explain his inability to pay the fees.

"I also went to the police but they did not register my complaint," he said, adding he also wrote to the district magistrate and Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi apprising them of the cancellation of his children's admission to the school.

"If my children do not get justice, I will sit on fast unto death," he said

Asked about the incident, Education Minister Satish Dwivedi told reporters that he would speak to the district magistrate and take action if the school administration is found guilty.

