12-Year-Old Surat Boy To Become Jain Monk. Family Celebrates

Bhavya Shah's family fully supports his decision to become a Jain monk.

A 12-year-old boy from Surat is on his way to become a Jain monk which would mean that he gives up all elements of a householder life, including emotional attachments to other people, places or things. His family fully backs his decision and is in a celebratory mood."I am happy to take the path of truth shown by God," Bhavya Shah, who is giving up his family to embrace monkhood, tells ANI.

"I am deserting my mother and father as they taught me that this is the true path. My father and mother would also come on this path one day in future," the boy added.

In Jain faith, diksha is a ritual of renunciation or initiation and Bhavya will take diksha in the presence of around 400-450 Jain monks and around 7000 people.





Family celebrates as Bhavya prepares to become a Jain monk.

His father Dipesh Shah who is a diamond merchant, said, "Our family is extremely happy as Bhavya will take diksha."

Asked if he is sad that his son would now leave them, the father replied, "No! I am happy. Four years back, my daughter also did the same at the age of 12."



Jain monks vow to give up not just material possessions but also all passions or emotions that cause karma. The initiation ceremony features the ritual of kesa-loca - 'pulling out of the hair' - which indicates indifference to the body. The new monks and nuns perform the Five Great Vows called maha-vrata. The monk's daily routine broadly includes - the five great vows (mahavrata), the eight matrices of doctrine (pravacana-matrka), and the six obligatory actions (avasyaka).