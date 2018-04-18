12-Year-Old Shoots Himself While Playing With Loaded Revolver, Dies Boy shoots himself on the head while playing with loaded revolver in Delhi

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Boy shoots himself while playing with revolver in Delhi New Delhi: A 12-year-old boy shot himself while playing with a revolver belonging to his friend's father, who is a Havilder in the army. The bullet hit Ekansh, a student of a Delhi school, on his head, while he was playing with his friend on April 12.



A First Investigation Report (FIR) has been registered against the friend's father, Narender Kumar Malik, posted at Delhi Cantonment, Milind Dumbere, senior police officer told NDTV on the phone.



Ekansh had gone to his friend's house where they got the revolver from the drawer of Mr Malik. The boy's friend, who was his classmate, had the key to the drawer, said Mr Dumbare, adding that the boy may have wanted to show Ekansh the revolver. The police have recovered the loaded revolver and are investigating whether the friend had any role to play in the death of Ekansh.



The sister of Ekansh's friend who was at home at that time was watching TV, when she heard a gunshot and rushed to the next room, where she saw the boy lying in a pool of blood, the police said. The parents were not at home when the incident happened.



A 12-year-old boy shot himself while playing with a revolver belonging to his friend's father, who is a Havilder in the army. The bullet hit Ekansh, a student of a Delhi school, on his head, while he was playing with his friend on April 12.A First Investigation Report (FIR) has been registered against the friend's father, Narender Kumar Malik, posted at Delhi Cantonment, Milind Dumbere, senior police officer told NDTV on the phone. Ekansh had gone to his friend's house where they got the revolver from the drawer of Mr Malik. The boy's friend, who was his classmate, had the key to the drawer, said Mr Dumbare, adding that the boy may have wanted to show Ekansh the revolver. The police have recovered the loaded revolver and are investigating whether the friend had any role to play in the death of Ekansh.The sister of Ekansh's friend who was at home at that time was watching TV, when she heard a gunshot and rushed to the next room, where she saw the boy lying in a pool of blood, the police said. The parents were not at home when the incident happened. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter