Chennai Criminal Shot Dead By Police Officer In 'Self-Defense'

The police said Anandhan attacked a sub-inspector Ilayaraja

Anandhan, a history-sheeter, was shot dead by Chennai police on Tuesday. The police said he was killed in self-defense by an officer.

The encounter occurred a day after Anandhan allegedly attacked a police constable who had gone to inquire about a clash.

The constable Rajavel had suffered sixteen cuts and was being treated in hospital.

The police said Anandhan attacked a sub-inspector Ilayaraja who attempted to arrest him near Guindy. A senior officer told NDTV, "The SI opened fire in self-defense as the suspect attacked him".

In the last few months Tamil Nadu has witnessed many cases of attacks on policemen. In May, just before the Tuticorin police firing, in which 12 people were shot dead, sections of anti-Sterlite protesters had attacked police personnel who were trapped alone.

Before the incident, a few police personnel were targeted in Chennai during protests, demanding constitution of the Cauvery Management Board.

Coming close on the heels of the Tuticorin police firing, this issue is bound to raise questions of human rights violations by Tamil Nadu police.

In 2012, five suspects allegedly involved in a bank robbery, case were shot dead at Velacherry in the city.

For more Chennai news, click here