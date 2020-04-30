Live Updates From #TheCycleOfChange Telethon: How Do We Sustain The Environmental Gains Post The Coronavirus Lockdown

The Novel Coronavirus induced lockdown has come with environmental gains. While humans are locked up inside their homes, nature is thriving. We are rediscovering what we had lost. Our air is cleaner than it has been for years. Our skies are blue and clear. We need to maintain this beautiful change even after the lockdown is lifted.

Sooner or later the lockdown will be relaxed but the virus will stay with us for a long time and so will our lockdown habits. The campaign aims to provide a platform to discuss life after lockdown; How do we work best with our lockdown habits which are becoming the new normal? How do we keep these environmental gains from slipping away completely?

May 01, 2020 03:17 (IST) 2-Hour Special Telethon #TheCycleOfChange



How do we ensure the Earth stays clean and green post the #CoronavirisCrisis? Join the #TheCycleOfChange telethon this Saturday at 7 pm.



(In partnership with @Hero_Cycles) pic.twitter.com/gB1q0cc9HJ - NDTV (@ndtv) April 30, 2020