Live Updates From #TheCycleOfChange Telethon: How Do We Sustain The Environmental Gains Post The Coronavirus Lockdown

The Cycle Of Change, a campaign initiated by Hero Cycles & NDTV aims to sustain the environmental gains from slipping away once the lockdown is lifted

The Novel Coronavirus induced lockdown has come with environmental gains. While humans are locked up inside their homes, nature is thriving. We are rediscovering what we had lost. Our air is cleaner than it has been for years. Our skies are blue and clear. We need to maintain this beautiful change even after the lockdown is lifted.

Sooner or later the lockdown will be relaxed but the virus will stay with us for a long time and so will our lockdown habits. The campaign aims to provide a platform to discuss life after lockdown; How do we work best with our lockdown habits which are becoming the new normal? How do we keep these environmental gains from slipping away completely?

May 01, 2020 03:17 (IST)
2-Hour Special Telethon #TheCycleOfChange
May 01, 2020 02:25 (IST)
The Coronovirus Outbreak Lockdown Has Had Some Positive Effects
COVID-19 Lockdown Makes Ganga Water Cleaner

May 01, 2020 02:20 (IST)
Impact of the Coronavirus Outbreak Lockdown
Air Pollution Levels In North India At "20-Year Low" Amid Lockdown: NASA

