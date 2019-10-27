NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
These 7 Nifty Stocks Provided More Than 40% Return In Samvat 2075

Top percentage gainers on the benchmark Nifty index in Samvat 2075 were Bharat Petroleum, Bajaj Finance, Titan, Nestle and Asian Paints.

Market | October 27, 2019 13:44 IST
Domestic equity markets provided double-digit percentage returns in Samvat 2075 - the year from Diwali 2018 to Diwali 2019. The S&P BSE Sensex index added 4,066.15 points in Samvat 2075, marking a return of 11.62 per cent, while the broader NSE Nifty benchmark rose 1,053.9 points - or 10.01 per cent. Before the Samvat 2076 begins, with a special one-hour trading session - called the Muhurat trading session - scheduled for Sunday evening, here's a recap of the winners and losers in Samvat 2075.

Nifty StockReturn in Samvat 2075
Bharat Petroleum83.46%
Bajaj Finance70.06%
Titan57.68%
Nestle45.52%
Asian Paints44.97%
Bajaj Finserv42.69%
Kotak Bank40.95%
ICICI Bank32.88%
Hindustan Unilever31.19%
Reliance Industries29.36%
Sun Pharma-28.13%
Vedanta-31.32%
Tata Motors-34.67%
HDFC Bank-36.92%
Tata Steel-37.79%
JSW Steel-38.19%
Britannia-42.83%
Zee Entertainment-47.10%
GAIL-67.27%
Yes Bank-74.96%

Top percentage gainers on the 50-scrip index during this period were Bharat Petroleum (83.46 per cent), Bajaj Finance (70.06 per cent), Titan (57.68 per cent), Nestle (45.52 per cent) and Asian Paints (44.97 per cent).



Top