These 7 Nifty Stocks Provided More Than 40% Return In Samvat 2075

Domestic equity markets provided double-digit percentage returns in Samvat 2075 - the year from Diwali 2018 to Diwali 2019. The S&P BSE Sensex index added 4,066.15 points in Samvat 2075, marking a return of 11.62 per cent, while the broader NSE Nifty benchmark rose 1,053.9 points - or 10.01 per cent. Before the Samvat 2076 begins, with a special one-hour trading session - called the Muhurat trading session - scheduled for Sunday evening, here's a recap of the winners and losers in Samvat 2075.

Nifty Stock Return in Samvat 2075 Bharat Petroleum 83.46% Bajaj Finance 70.06% Titan 57.68% Nestle 45.52% Asian Paints 44.97% Bajaj Finserv 42.69% Kotak Bank 40.95% ICICI Bank 32.88% Hindustan Unilever 31.19% Reliance Industries 29.36% Sun Pharma -28.13% Vedanta -31.32% Tata Motors -34.67% HDFC Bank -36.92% Tata Steel -37.79% JSW Steel -38.19% Britannia -42.83% Zee Entertainment -47.10% GAIL -67.27% Yes Bank -74.96%

Top percentage gainers on the 50-scrip index during this period were Bharat Petroleum (83.46 per cent), Bajaj Finance (70.06 per cent), Titan (57.68 per cent), Nestle (45.52 per cent) and Asian Paints (44.97 per cent).

