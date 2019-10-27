Muhurat Trading 2019: BSE, NSE Special One-Hour Trading Session Today. Check Timings, Other Details Here

Muhurat trading marks the beginning of Samvat 2076; In Samvat 2075, the Sensex clocked a return of 11.62%

Muhurat trading 2019: Domestic stock markets will open for a special one-hour session on account of Diwali. Every year, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) conduct a special session on Diwali. The trading window - on Sunday, October 27 this year - is to mark the beginning of year Samvat 2076, which will end on the eve of Diwali 2020. "Muhurat" means auspicious in Hindi, and many traders believe gains made during this session bring prosperity and wealth in the year ahead. The special trading session provides a window for investors to trade in the equities and derivatives markets briefly on the very day of Diwali. The S&P BSE Sensex index added 4,066.15 points in Samvat 2075, marking a return of 11.62 per cent, while the broader NSE Nifty benchmark rose 1,053.9 points - or 10.01 per cent.

Here are the timings of the special one-hour "Muhurat" trading session scheduled for Sunday, October 27 (Diwali 2019):

Muhurat trading pre-open market timings

The pre-opening session will be conducted from 6:00 pm to 6:08 pm on both stocks exchanges. On regular trading days, the pre-opening session opens for fifteen minutes starting 9:00 am.

Muhurat trading regular timings

The Muhurat trading window will be available from 6:15 pm to 7:15 pm. This window will be applicable to the equity, equity derivatives, currency derivatives and commodity derivatives segments.

Market holiday

The financial markets will remain closed on Monday, October 28 for Diwali Balipratipada. After the Muhurat trading session on Sunday, trading will resume next on Tuesday, October 29.

In the last Muhurat trading session, conducted on November 7, 2018, the S&P BSE Sensex index climbed 0.7 per cent to end at 35,237.68 and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark rose 0.65 per cent to shut shop at 10,598.4. Infosys was the top boost to the Nifty with a gain of 1.4 per cent.

