Profit
Home | Market

Sensex Closes 245 Points Higher, Nifty Settles At 10,598: 10 Things To Know

The key BSE and NSE indices - Sensex and Nifty - fetched returns of 7.4 per cent and 3.1 per cent in Samvat 2074.

Market | | Updated: November 07, 2018 18:52 IST
The Sensex rose 7.4% in Samvat 2074 - the year from Diwali 2017 to Diwali 2018

Stock markets registered gains of 0.7 per cent on Wednesday in a special one-hour trading session to mark the Diwali festival. The Samvat 2075 - the year from Diwali 2018 to Diwali 2019 - began with the Sensex closing 245 points higher at 35,237, and the Nifty settling just two points shy of 10,600, up 68 points from the previous close of 10,530. Across-the-board gains, led by auto, fast-moving consumer goods and energy stocks, pushed the domestic benchmark indices higher.
Here are 10 things to know:
  1. Top gainers on the 50-scrip index, Nifty, were Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum, closing between 1.3 per cent and 1.9 per cent higher. Software services exporter Infosys - which closed with a gain of 1.4 per cent - was the top boost to the Nifty.
  2. Market breadth favoured sharp gains, with 1,352 stocks on the National Stock Exchange closing with gains, against 288 that finished lower. On the BSE, 1,941 stocks climbed whereas 429 fell. (Also read: Samvat 2075 - Analysts share their top stock picks for Diwali 2018)
  3. The Nifty Auto - a sectoral index on the National Stock Exchange comprising automobile stocks - finished with a gain of 1 per cent from the previous close.
  4. Mahindra and Mahindra led the gains with a rise of 1.9 per cent and was the biggest percentage gainer on the NSE index. Besides M&M, prominent advancers included Tata Motors DVR and Hero MotoCorp, ending 1.8 per cent and 1.2 per cent higher respectively.
  5. Manappuram Finance finished 4.9 per cent higher, a day after the non-banking financial company reported strong quarterly earnings.
  6. Shares in e-tailer Infibeam Avenues surged 14.1 per cent to its best close in over two weeks.
  7. The key BSE and NSE indices - Sensex and Nifty - fetched returns of 7.4 per cent and 3.1 per cent in Samvat 2074, sharply lower than those of 16 per cent and 17.5 per cent in the previous year (Samvat 2073).
  8. Both the stock exchanges will remain closed on Thursday for Diwali Balipratipada, and will open next on Friday, November 9.
  9. Globally, Wall Street stock futures rose on Wednesday after Democrats won control of the US House of Representatives, boosting the party's ability to block US President Donald Trump's political and economic agenda.
  10. After volatile Asian trade, where stocks and the dollar swung on the Republicans' fluctuating prospects, a pan-European stocks benchmark jumped 0.9 per cent while MSCI's world equity index was up 0.4 per cent, its seventh straight day of gains. 

(With agency inputs)



