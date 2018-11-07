Sensex Closes 245 Points Higher, Nifty Settles At 10,598: 10 Things To Know

The Sensex rose 7.4% in Samvat 2074 - the year from Diwali 2017 to Diwali 2018

Stock markets registered gains of 0.7 per cent on Wednesday in a special one-hour trading session to mark the Diwali festival. The Samvat 2075 - the year from Diwali 2018 to Diwali 2019 - began with the Sensex closing 245 points higher at 35,237, and the Nifty settling just two points shy of 10,600, up 68 points from the previous close of 10,530. Across-the-board gains, led by auto, fast-moving consumer goods and energy stocks, pushed the domestic benchmark indices higher.