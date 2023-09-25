High Footfalls At The 12th Global Investment Immigration Summit In Mumbai Show Increasing Interest Among Indians In Migrating Abroad

Mumbai: The 12th Global Investment Immigration Summit held at the Sofitel, BKC Mumbai, witnessed a remarkable surge in attendees, signalling a growing interest among Indians in pursuing opportunities abroad.

Organized by BLS Global, with Acquest Advisors as the Knowledge Partner and NDTV as the media partner, the summit represented a global amalgamation of ideas and expertise. Immigration specialists from across the globe, including the US, UK, Spain, Portugal, Greece, and more, converged in India, making the event a nexus of international collaboration.

This assembly drew the participation of over 150 High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) and industry professionals, underscoring the growing allure of global migration and investment among the Indian populace.

Mr. Sam Hussain, Director of BLS Global, extended heartfelt gratitude to the esteemed guests, speakers, and partners. His address echoed the collective vision of fostering international relationships and unlocking global opportunities, setting a positive tone for the proceedings.

The inaugural speech by Mr. Chandrakant Salunkhe, President of the SME Chamber of India, served as a clarion call to Indian entrepreneurs. He encouraged them to venture beyond borders, harness global opportunities, and catalyze international business expansion.

Mr. Paresh Karia, the seasoned CEO of Acquest Advisors, took the attendees on an enlightening journey through the current global landscape. He highlighted the profound impact of recent global events, such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the unfolding developments in Europe, on the growing allure of Residency and Citizenship by Investment options. His insights on programs like the Portugal Golden Visa, Greece Golden Visa, and Spain Golden Visa were particularly resonant, reflecting the shifting preferences of individuals from developed nations like the US and UK.

One of the pivotal moments of the summit was the comprehensive EB-5 session, moderated by Ambika Singh, a Senior Journalist with NDTV's special projects. The interactive dialogue, featuring esteemed professionals from the US and India, unravelled the complexities of the EB-5 program's legal and financial frameworks, answering pressing queries from the audience.

The summit's agenda was rich and varied, with dedicated segments exploring investment opportunities in Europe, focusing on nations like Portugal, Greece, and Spain. Post-lunch sessions delved deep into the intricacies of remitting funds overseas under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme and the recent amendments in Tax Collected at Source on overseas remittances. The presence of renowned bankers, chartered accountants, and immigration experts added layers of depth and clarity to these discussions, offering attendees a well-rounded perspective.

As the event reached its culmination, a spirited panel discussion titled "Twenty Years of Residency and Citizenship Industry in India" took centre stage. Eminent personalities like Paresh Karia, CEO of Acquest Advisors, Prashant Ajmera, Chairman of Ajmera Law Group, and Sam Hussain, Director of BLS Global, delved into the historical evolution and future trajectory of the investment immigration industry in India.

Acquest Advisors, the knowledge partner for the event, played a pivotal role in sculpting the event's content and flow. The firm's expertise and comprehensive immigration solutions have been instrumental in guiding HNIs, business owners, and start-up entrepreneurs through the maze of global migration.

Acquest, headquartered in Mumbai, extends its reach through offices in multiple locations. With a team of in-house experts and a network of seasoned professionals, including attorneys, bankers, chartered accountants, regional centres, developers, fund managers, and business sellers, the firm stands as a beacon of immigration advisory.

Paresh Karia, the dynamic CEO of Acquest Advisors, brings to the table over two decades of diverse experience in banking, investment advisory, real estate, and immigration. His thought leadership is well-recognized, making him a regular contributor to TV shows on reputable channels like CNBC and NDTV, and publications like Hindustan Times, Forbes, Fortune India, moneycontrol.com, and Bloomberg Quint.

In conclusion, the 12th Global Investment Immigration Summit in Mumbai was not just an event; it was a symposium of dreams, aspirations, and opportunities. It opened doors to global possibilities, offering a platform for knowledge exchange and fostering international collaborations.

