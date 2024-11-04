Sagility India IPO Opens Tomorrow: Offer Size, Price Band, Listing Date

The initial public offer (IPO) of Sagility India Limited is set to open for subscription on November 5. The company aims to raise nearly Rs 2,107 crore via its maiden share sale. Sagility India IPO is a book building issue worth Rs 2,106.6 crore. The public issue comprises only an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 70.22 crore shares. Ahead of the launch, here is a look at some of the key details about the public offer of the healthcare services provider.

Price Band, Minimum Investment

Sagility India IPO price band has been fixed between Rs 28 and Rs 30 per share. The retail investors can apply for a minimum of a single lot size comprising 500 shares, amounting to an investment of Rs 15,000. The minimum bid size for the small high-net-worth individuals (sHNI) is 7,000 shares, or 14 lots, aggregating to Rs 2,10,000. The big high-net-worth individuals (bHNI) can apply for at least 67 lots, or 33,500, with an investment of Rs 10,05,000.

The company has set aside up to 19 lakh shares for employees. The shares will be offered to the employees at a discount of Rs 2 per piece against the issue price. ICICI Securities Limited, IIFL Securities Ltd, Jefferies India Private Limited, and JP Morgan India Private Limited are the lead managers, with Link Intime India Private Ltd serving as the registrar for the issue.

Sagility India IPO key dates

The Sagility India IPO is scheduled to open for subscription on Tuesday, November 5. The three-day bidding period will end on Thursday, November 7. Sagility India IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised on Friday, November 8. The company will initiate refunds on the same day. Successful applicants can expect the shares to be credited to their demat accounts by Monday, November 11.

Sagility India IPO shares will be listed on both the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE). The IPO listing has been scheduled for November 12.

Sagility India Financials

Sagility India Limited's revenue increased 12.87 per cent and profit after tax (PAT) rose nearly 59 per cent on a year-on-year basis in FY 2024. The company's revenue stood at Rs 4,781.5 crore in FY24 compared to Rs 4,236.06 crore in the preceding financial year. Sagility India reported a net profit of Rs 228.27 crore in the financial year ended March 31, 2024, against Rs 143.57 crore in the preceding fiscal.

In the June quarter of the current financial year, the company reported a total revenue of Rs 1,247.76 crore, while the net profit stood at Rs 22.29 crore.

About Sagility India Limited

Sagility India Limited, previously known as Berkmeer India Private Limited, specialises in healthcare services for payers (US health insurers responsible for funding and reimbursing healthcare expenses) and providers (such as hospitals, physicians, diagnostic facilities and medical technology companies). The company offers a range of services that includes centralised claims processing, payment integrity and clinical management.