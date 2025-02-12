Impetus Earns 2025 Great Place To Work Certification

New Delhi, Delhi, India - Business Wire India

Impetus Technologies is proud to be Certified by Great Place To Work, reaffirming their commitment to fostering a culture of trust, collaboration, and innovation. This prestigious recognition is based entirely on what the employees say about their experience at Impetus, reflecting the positive environment they strive to create every day.



Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors that drive innovation, retention, and business success.



Sanjeev Agrawal, CHRO at Impetus Technologies, shared his thoughts on this milestone: "At Impetus, we believe that a great workplace is built on trust, empowerment, and a shared purpose. Achieving the Great Place To Work Certification again this year is a testament to our people-centric culture, where every employee plays a vital role in our success. We remain committed to fostering an environment that enables our people to thrive, innovate, and grow together."



"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Impetus stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."



According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are:

93% more likely to look forward to coming to work

2x more likely to be paid fairly, share in company profits, and have equal growth opportunities

About Impetus Technologies

Impetus Technologies enables the Intelligent Enterprise with innovative data engineering, cloud, and enterprise AI services and solutions. Impetus' expertise and elite engineering talent ensure certainty in delivery, solving the toughest challenges across industries. Impetus also offers tailored solutions for automated data platform modernization, cloud cost optimization, data platform creation, and data catalog upgrades to unlock data responsibly for GenAI. Impetus has evolved into an end-to-end data, AI and cloud engineering services focused player. It was one of the first IT services companies to enter the Big Data space and leveraged the same to build strong client relationships with marquee companies in a diverse set of industries. With the services business at its core, Impetus has also built an industry leading product franchise around its LeapLogic offering that automates data migration across a broad range of on-premises and cloud platforms. Impetus is known for its high-quality global talent base, which is focused on driving growth, enhancing efficiency, and ensuring a competitive edge through continuous innovation and flawless, zero-defect delivery for its customers. For more information about Impetus, please visit: https://www.impetus.com/



About Great Place to Work Certification

Great Place To Work Certification is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience - specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

