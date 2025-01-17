Celebrating Loyalty And Excellence: Impetus Honours Long-Standing Employees

New Delhi, Delhi, India - Business Wire India

Impetus Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd., a global leader in software products and services, proudly celebrated the enduring commitment of its employees in December 2024. The appreciation events recognized 350 remarkable team members across India and the United States, honouring their contributions and dedication spanning 5 to 25 years with the organization.

Held in Indore, Noida, and Bengaluru, these events brought together awardees and their families to celebrate their milestones and collective impact. The ceremonies underscored Impetus' commitment to being an employer of choice in the fast-evolving tech industry.

Sanjeev Agrawal, CHRO, shared, "These awards are a testament to the exceptional achievements of our team and their deep connection to Impetus. We deeply value the trust and loyalty of our people, who have played a pivotal role in shaping our journey and future. Our team is our greatest strength, inspiring us to create a workplace that drives innovation, fosters collaboration, and delivers exceptional employee experiences."

The events also featured heartfelt testimonies from employees, expressing their gratitude for the great culture and opportunities that Impetus has provided. Employees shared how the organization's emphasis on innovation, growth, and inclusivity has been instrumental in their professional and personal journeys.

Adding a touching dimension to the celebrations, family members of awardees highlighted how Impetus' commitment to employee well-being extends to their loved ones. Stories of how the company's initiatives and support have positively impacted families reaffirmed Impetus as an organization that genuinely cares.

By celebrating these milestones, Impetus not only honoured its employees but also reinforced its unwavering commitment to fostering loyalty, excellence, and a sense of belonging within its workforce.

About Impetus Technologies Impetus Technologies is a global digital engineering company focused on delivering leading edge solutions and expert services to help enterprises achieve their transformation technology and business goals. We help forward-thinking, data-driven organizations around the globe harness the power of advanced analytics, GenAI, automation, intelligent data platforms and the cloud to drive superior business outcomes and strategic advantage for growth.

The company is headquartered in Los Gatos, California, with international locations in India, Canada, EMEA and Asia.