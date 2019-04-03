I came up with an idea of educating people who are underprivileged and don't have access to clean drinking water. My initiative is aimed at vanquishing the problem of low availability of clean drinking water. I have designed my own water purifier comprising anti-bacterial and disinfecting components that thoroughly purify and disinfect water, making it fit for consumption. It is a sustainable, easy-to-make and cost-effective water purifier, developed notably for the disadvantaged. Aqua Renew is pioneering the way to a wholly swachh and healthy India.

Clean drinking water is the most important step in lifting communities out of illnesses and poverty. The provision of clean and safe drinking water is a basic right for every individual, but unfortunately not in India. In India, over one lakh people die of waterborne diseases and over 19 per cent of the world population, devoid of clean drinking water, lives in India. The country faces a huge challenge in fortifying safe water supply. Further, the contamination of clean water sources by pathogenic bacteria also causes a public health threat to communities that depend totally on this water supply. Through Aqua Renew, I aim to put an end to this adversity.

The idea of Aqua Renew dawned upon me after my house help told me how she and her children remain sick for prolonged periods of time because clean water isn't readily available in her neighbourhood and neither can she afford a water purifier. With safe, sustainable and easily available components, Aqua Renew is the best solution to the clean drinking water crisis in India.

This water purifier eliminates harmful impurities, making water fit for consumption and hence improving the health and well-being of people. I have also been educating the less advantaged to create their own water filters. Through this, I am enabling people to access clean drinking water independently via workshops and demonstration drives at slums.

Aqua Renew provides safe alkaline drinking water which boosts immunity. It makes water healthier by adding minerals, which are often extracted by expensive water purifiers.

People work for money but going that extra mile for recognition, praise and reward is more satisfying. The journey to construct the water purifier was long but the reward I got makes the journey worth it. My victory is to be able to make a difference in people's lives, who have low access to clean drinking water, something that I was longing for. Aqua Renew was merely a dream that became a goal, then action was taken towards its achievement. It is not just a water purifier - it is an education to keep oneself healthy by consuming clean drinking water.

Using Aqua Renew, I hope to make clean drinking water more accessible to everyone in our community, regardless of their economic standing. Since a large section of our population relies on tap water that may or may not be fit for drinking, I hope to improve the quality of life for those people who reside in slums, where water filtration systems are outdated, redundant or unavailable altogether.

I learnt how to act and react and now I know how to present myself to them as this whole experience changed my attitude towards life. To other students my age, I want them to know that giving back to society is something that does not come easily, especially to young people. I am fortunate to say that Aqua Renew changed my life and made me want to do more for society. This whole experience made me independent with my thoughts and I think us, young people around the world, can make a big change with the thought of giving back to society.

The initiative is for educational purposes only and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition. It should not be considered as a substitute for the advice of a medical doctor or other healthcare professional. As each individual is different, the effects of drinking alkaline ionized water and using acidic ionized water externally on the skin will vary from person to person. No claims or guarantees can be made as to the effects of ionized water individual's health and wellbeing.

Aryaan Mehra is a student of Modern School, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

