Woman's Body Found Inside Drum At Bengaluru Station, 2nd Case This Year

The body of a woman was found inside a plastic drum at a railway station in Bengaluru on Monday.

This is the second incident of a body being found inside a drum at a Bengaluru railway station this year.

The drum was found near one of the entry gates of the Baiyappanahalli railway station between 10 am and 11 am on Monday. It had been covered with clothes and lidded.

The woman, believed to be around 31 to 35 years of age, is yet to be identified.

During investigation, police found that three men transported the drum by an autorickshaw and dumped it near the entrance of the railway station on Monday. The body was transported in a train from Machlipatnam, they added.

"A team was sent to Machlipatnam but the body could not be identified," said Dr Soumlatha, Superintendent of Police, Railway Police Bengaluru.

Two months ago, the decomposing body of a woman in her late 20s was found in a plastic drum on January 4 by cleaning staff at Yesvantpur railway station.