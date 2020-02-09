Women Hold Protest Against Citizenship Act, NRC In Bengaluru

Women are holding the protest in support of Delhi's Shaheen Bagh protest. (File)

Chanting slogans of ''Azaadi'' (freedom), women on Sunday hold the protest at Tannery Road against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

Speaking to ANI, one of the protesting women, said: "We are Indians. We are against CAA. We don't need to prove this to anyone. We don't need CAA, NRC, and NPR".

"We will continue to protest until these disastrous policies will be withdrawn", she added.

Protests have erupted against the CAA in various parts of the country, including the Shaheen Bagh area of the national capital, since Parliament gave its nod to the Citizenship Bill last year.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.