Yamaha MT-09 Hybrid Prototype Revealed

Yamaha took the wraps off its second hybrid two-wheeler, the MT-09 SPHEV (Series-Parallel Hybrid Electric Vehicle). Simply put, the prototype aims to combine the effectiveness of an internal combustion engine along with the benefits of hybrid technology. What Yamaha has done is, put an electric motor on top of the petrol engine, which works in the same way as a regular hybrid engine works. The motorcycle operates as an EV at when start it, with the petrol engine coming to life when more power and torque are needed. The hybrid motor also makes for a frugal and yet an engaging motorcycling experience, or so Yamaha says.

In terms of design, the motorcycle looks a bit different to the ICE MT-09, with a completely new headlight assembly that offers a rather futuristic look. Then, the motorcycle packs in more muscle thanks to the addition of hybrid componentry along with a new heat-sink near the fuel tank, new air-intake panels and new and bigger panels, making the hybrid MT-09 bigger and bolder. The prototype also gets a circular pod right in front of the instrument console that displays information on the state of charge and range.

The Yamaha MT-09 Hybrid is still in testing phase and there's no data on actual specifications so far. Those will be revealed once the motorcycle is ready for production. The final model could make its debut at the Japan Mobility Show, which will be held later in the year.