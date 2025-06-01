VinFast VF7 Spotted In India Ahead Of Official Launch

VinFast, the Vietnamese automaker, is gearing up to introduce its lineup in the country. Recently, the VinFast VF7 has been spotted in India, and this suggests some of the major exterior highlights. First spotted at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the VinFast VF7 is an all-electric SUV by the brand and is expected to go on sale by the festival season.

VinFast VF7: Exterior Highlights

The production-spec VinFast VF7 spotted in India is shaded with black paint and reveals some of the important exterior highlights. The soon-to-be-launched VF7 gets a unique LED DRL design that is "V" shaped at the middle section of the bonnet. The front fascia also holds a split LED headlamp setup, a 360-degree camera, and front parking sensors.

VinFast VF7 spotted in India

Though the production-spec iteration carries the same design as the one showcased at the BMGE'25, the spied images suggest that it now sits on a 19-inch alloy wheel, ditching the 20-inch wheel setup.

VinFast VF7: Interior Highlights

The exact interior highlights of the production-spec VinFast VF7 will be revealed as the launch gets sooner. However, as seen in the BGMI'25, it will get a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a heads-up display, a panoramic glass roof, a wireless phone charger, and more.

VinFast VF7: Battery And Powertrain

The VinFast VF7 iteration available in the international market gets a 75.3 kWh battery pack that is coupled with a single and a dual-motor setup, available as options. It has two variants, the VinFast VF7 Eco gets the single motor setup and boasts a peak power and torque output of 204 hp and 310 Nm, while the other variant, the VF7 Plus, has a dual motor configuration and gives out 354 hp and 500 Nm.

VinFast VF7: Launch And Price Expected

The VinFast VF7 is likely to be launched around the festival season in India, however, we still await the official launch from the brand. It is expected to be priced around the Rs 25-Rs 35 lakh price bracket.