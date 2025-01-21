Vavye Eva Launched At Rs 3.25 Lakh; India's Small EV Promises 250-km Range

Vavye Eva Battery and range

Eva is available in three battery pack options. The base variant Nova comes with 9 kWh battery pack which offers a true range of 125 kilometres. The mid-range variant Stella comes with a 12.6 kWh battery pack, promising range of 175 kilometres. The top-of-the-line Vega offers 250 kilometres on full charge, thanks to a 18 kWh battery pack.

Vavye Eva Price

Vayve Electric is offering the option of subscription as well. The price of Eva electric ranges between Rs 3.25 lakh and Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Full prices:

Nova

Battery Subscription: Rs 3.25 lakh

Purchase: Rs 3.99 lakh

Stella

Battery Subscription: Rs 3.99 lakh

Purchase: Rs 4.99 lakh

Vega

Battery Subscription: Rs 4.49 lakh

Purchase: Rs 5.99 lakh

What is Vayve Eva?

The company says Eva is a perfect suit for urban commutes where traffic congestion and parking spots are everyday challenges. Eva has been designed as a premium 2-seater slim city car. It is built on a monocoque chassis and packs LFP-chemistry cells.

Features in Vayve EV

The 3-door Eva gets a fixed glass roof which can be fitted with solar charging panels. In terms of features, Eva gets single airbags, dual screens on dashboard, reverse camera, tyre pressure monitoring system, smartphone connectivity, LED headlamps, cooled glovebox and hill hold assist. Eva spans under 3 metres in length and rides on 12-inch steel wheels.

Performance

The Nova and Stella variants gets 12 kW motor whereas the Vega gets 15 kW motor. Range-topping Vega comes with three drive modes. The top speed is capped at 70 kmph and Vega variant is fast-charging compatible, and also gets liquid-cooled battery. The electric car can do 0 to 40 kmph in five seconds.

Is Vavye Eva Market Ready?

The Vavye Eva is open for pre-bookings and the deliveries will begin in later half of 2026. First 25,000 customers will get additional perks such as an extended battery warranty and 3 years of complimentary vehicle connectivity.