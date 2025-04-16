Ultraviolette To Enter United Kingdom With Launch Of F77 Mach 2 Recon

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Recon will be first product in the UK
Ultraviolette is preparing to enter the United Kingdom. To achieve the goal, the EV manufacturer has forged a partnership with MotoMondo, appointing them as the official importer and distributor for the UK. Along with this, the organisation will handle the same responsibility for the Benelux region, which includes Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. The manufacturer will enter the market with the launch of the F77 Mach 2 Recon.
Based on the manufacturer's announcement, Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Recon will be launched at an introductory price of 8,499 Pounds (around Rs 9.65 lakh). This will be valid for all pre-bookings made before June 30, 2025. Following this, the electric motorcycle will be sold at an on-road price of 9,399 Pounds (around Rs 10.68 lakh).
Also Read: Electric TVS Motorcycle Patent Revealed; New Premium EV In The Making?
The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Recon houses a 10.3 kWh battery pack, which powers a 30 kW electric motor. This system offers a claimed range of up to 323 km. Along with this, the EV gets ten levels of switchable regenerative braking levels. In terms of features, the bikes get three ride modes, a five-inch TFT digital cluster, auto-dimming lights, hill hold, ABS, and dynamic stability control, and four levels of traction control.
Addressing the update, Narayan Subramaniam, CEO & Co-founder of Ultraviolette, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with MotoMondo to bring the Ultraviolette experience to the United Kingdom and Benelux region. This partnership represents a significant milestone in our global journey as we expand the Ultraviolette brand beyond India into some of the world's most mature and discerning motorcycling markets."
"MotoMondo's proven expertise in establishing and growing premium motorcycle brands across Europe makes them the perfect partner to represent Ultraviolette in these key regions. Their deep understanding of the market, combined with a passion for innovation and motorcycling culture, ensures that the Ultraviolette ecosystem-from product experience to after-sales support, will be world-class from day one. This is just the beginning, and we're incredibly excited about the road ahead," he added.
Based on the manufacturer's announcement, Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Recon will be launched at an introductory price of 8,499 Pounds (around Rs 9.65 lakh). This will be valid for all pre-bookings made before June 30, 2025. Following this, the electric motorcycle will be sold at an on-road price of 9,399 Pounds (around Rs 10.68 lakh).
Also Read: Electric TVS Motorcycle Patent Revealed; New Premium EV In The Making?
The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Recon houses a 10.3 kWh battery pack, which powers a 30 kW electric motor. This system offers a claimed range of up to 323 km. Along with this, the EV gets ten levels of switchable regenerative braking levels. In terms of features, the bikes get three ride modes, a five-inch TFT digital cluster, auto-dimming lights, hill hold, ABS, and dynamic stability control, and four levels of traction control.
Addressing the update, Narayan Subramaniam, CEO & Co-founder of Ultraviolette, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with MotoMondo to bring the Ultraviolette experience to the United Kingdom and Benelux region. This partnership represents a significant milestone in our global journey as we expand the Ultraviolette brand beyond India into some of the world's most mature and discerning motorcycling markets."
"MotoMondo's proven expertise in establishing and growing premium motorcycle brands across Europe makes them the perfect partner to represent Ultraviolette in these key regions. Their deep understanding of the market, combined with a passion for innovation and motorcycling culture, ensures that the Ultraviolette ecosystem-from product experience to after-sales support, will be world-class from day one. This is just the beginning, and we're incredibly excited about the road ahead," he added.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world