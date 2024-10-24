Triumph Tiger Sport 800 Revealed Globally: Key Highlights

Triumph Motorcycles has revealed an all-new Tiger Sport 800 for the global markets. The UK-based manufacturer has developed a new engine and introduced a host of new mechanicals for the bike.

The Tiger Sport 800's triple engine delivers 115 PS peak power and 84 Nm of torque. The engine is linked with a six-speed gearbox with Triumph Shift Assist fitted as standard. Three rider modes, Sport, Road, and Rain, are available at the push of a button.

The Tiger Sport 800 has Showa 41mm upside-down separate-function cartridge forks with rebound and compression damping adjustment. These are complemented by a Showa Monoshock that provides rebound damping adjustment and a 150mm of wheel travel, plus a remote hydraulic preload adjuster.

Triumph branded radial-mounted, 4-piston brake callipers and twin 310mm front discs, paired with a single piston sliding calliper and 255mm disc at the rear. The lightweight cast aluminium wheels are fitted with Michelin's Road 5 sports touring tyres. The seat height is at 835 mm and the bike has a bike tank of 18.6 litres. The Tiger Sport 800 weighs 214 kilograms.

The addition of Triumph Shift Assist, Tiger Sport 800 gets features like cruise control, optimised cornering ABS and switchable traction control. LED lights, multi-functional LCD and TFT instruments with turn-by-turn navigation and Bluetooth phone connectivity are included as standard.

Its sculpted aerodynamic bodywork and standard fit wind deflectors provide enhanced wind protection. There are over 40 dedicated accessories available, ranging from an Akrapovič slip-on silencer with a titanium wrap and carbon fibre end cap, to a full suite of luggage, including panniers that fit seamlessly to the integrated mounts and a twin helmet top box.

Four colours, including Sapphire Black, or the premium options; Graphite, Cosmic Yellow, and Caspian Blue, all with contrasting Sapphire Black elements are available. A multifunction display with LCD upper section above an integrated colour TFT screen comes as standard. The My Triumph Connectivity System facilitates turn-by-turn navigation, phone and music information, all controlled via Bluetooth.

Triumph Motorcycles' Chief Product Officer Steve Sargent said, “At the heart of the Tiger Sport 800 is a new three-cylinder engine which delivers the power and excitement that riders want, whether tackling the daily commute through the city streets or enjoying a weekend blast on a winding rural road.

