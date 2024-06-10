These Were The 5 Best-selling SUVs From May 2024: Punch, Creta & More

As expected, Maruti Suzuki SUVs were in highest demand

SUV body style has caught the fancy of almost every car buyer in India. As a result, SUVs account for more than 60 percent of total sales in the passenger segment market. But some SUVs are more equal than others and command much better sales than every other utility vehicle in the market. Here are the top-performing models from May 2024. 

Model

May 2024

May 2023

Year on year increase (in %)

Tata Punch

18,949

11,124

70

Hyundai Creta

14,662

14,449

1

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

14,186

13,398

6

Mahindra Scorpio

13,717

9,318

47

Maruti Fronx

12,681

9,863

29

5. Maruti Suzuki Fronx
The Fronx was the fifth best-selling SUV at 12,681 units. It registered a hike of 29 percent over the last year. 

4. Mahindra Scorpio
The fourth best-selling SUV is the Mahindra Scorpio. However, the 13,717 figure includes both the ScorpioN and the Scorpio Classic. That said, Mahindra registered a hike of 47 percent in the year-on-year sales of the Scorpio. 

3. Maruti Suzuki Brezza
A consistent top seller, the Brezza registered 14,186 unit sales which was a hike of 6 percent over last year. 

2. Hyundai Creta
More than a million Cretas are rolling on the roads and the number is only set to rise. This is also reflected in the 14,662 units being dispatched to the dealers. Despite the introduction of an updated model this year, Creta's figures are the most consistent of the lot showing the strength of the brand Creta.  

1. Tata Punch
The Punch registered a massive 70 percent hike over May 2023 to end up with the best figures of 18,949 units. 

