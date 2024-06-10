These Were The 5 Best-selling SUVs From May 2024: Punch, Creta & More

SUV body style has caught the fancy of almost every car buyer in India. As a result, SUVs account for more than 60 percent of total sales in the passenger segment market. But some SUVs are more equal than others and command much better sales than every other utility vehicle in the market. Here are the top-performing models from May 2024.

Model May 2024 May 2023 Year on year increase (in %) Tata Punch 18,949 11,124 70 Hyundai Creta 14,662 14,449 1 Maruti Suzuki Brezza 14,186 13,398 6 Mahindra Scorpio 13,717 9,318 47 Maruti Fronx 12,681 9,863 29

5. Maruti Suzuki Fronx

The Fronx was the fifth best-selling SUV at 12,681 units. It registered a hike of 29 percent over the last year.

4. Mahindra Scorpio

The fourth best-selling SUV is the Mahindra Scorpio. However, the 13,717 figure includes both the ScorpioN and the Scorpio Classic. That said, Mahindra registered a hike of 47 percent in the year-on-year sales of the Scorpio.

3. Maruti Suzuki Brezza

A consistent top seller, the Brezza registered 14,186 unit sales which was a hike of 6 percent over last year.

2. Hyundai Creta

More than a million Cretas are rolling on the roads and the number is only set to rise. This is also reflected in the 14,662 units being dispatched to the dealers. Despite the introduction of an updated model this year, Creta's figures are the most consistent of the lot showing the strength of the brand Creta.

1. Tata Punch

The Punch registered a massive 70 percent hike over May 2023 to end up with the best figures of 18,949 units.