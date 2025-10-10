The Future of Cars Is Software: Rajkiran of PTC on Software-Defined Vehicles

The automobile industry is undergoing a massive transformation. In the last few years, electric vehicles have taken centre stage, and as we move ahead, software is set to play an even bigger role. The term Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) is becoming increasingly common - but what does it really mean, and how will it shape the cars of the future?

To understand this better, Mugdha Mishra spoke to Rajkiran, Country Manager, PTC India, a global leader in Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) software solutions for the automotive industry.





Q: The automobile industry is changing rapidly. We're hearing a lot about Software-Defined Vehicles. What exactly does SDV mean, and how is it different from what we've seen so far in connected cars or infotainment?

A: Traditionally, cars were designed and developed from a very hardware-centric perspective. What's changing now is a fundamental redefinition of engineering itself - a shift towards a software-first approach that automotive manufacturers around the world are adopting. Earlier, cars relied on multiple Electronic Control Units (ECUs) from different tier-one suppliers, stitched together in a somewhat inorganic manner. The SDV model flips that approach - it builds a software backbone first, and then connects the hardware components depending on the functionalities that are defined by the software. This results in greater efficiency, enhanced safety, and feature-rich vehicles that continue to evolve long after leaving the showroom. In the past, a car was at its best on the day it was sold; today, a two-year-old car can gain more features through software updates than a brand-new one.

In essence, SDVs represent a world where software leads and hardware becomes an enabler - much like the transformation we saw when cameras and appliances became "smart." Cars are now often called "smartphones on wheels," and rightly so.

Q: From OEM's perspective, this shift means the entire manufacturing process changes because of software. How does it impact the value chain - from OEMs to suppliers?

A: The impact actually begins much earlier - at the engineering and concept design stage, not just in manufacturing. SDVs transform the way a vehicle is conceptualised, modelled, and built. This approach influences the entire product lifecycle - from design and engineering to manufacturing and downstream services once the car is on the road. Concepts like Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) are key here, because they bring together hardware and software development as one integrated system rather than as independent parts.

This holistic approach ensures stronger foundations, more robust design, and better collaboration across the value chain.

Q: We now also hear about PLM and ALM - Product and Application Lifecycle Management. How significant are these in the SDV era, and what role does PTC play?

A: Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) refers to managing the lifecycle of software applications, while Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) deals with the physical parts and electromechanical systems of a product - the traditional hardware side of things. PTC has been a global leader in PLM software for over three decades. As products evolve into a combination of hardware and software, ALM becomes critical. It covers everything from requirements gathering - like what software features a car needs - to development, testing, validation, and verification. PTC's tools ensure traceability across the entire lifecycle, so manufacturers can track where a bug was introduced and how it was resolved. Our goal is to simplify the complex - giving OEMs and suppliers seamless interfaces, ready-to-use templates for compliance, and tools that let them focus on what they do best: building great vehicles.



Q: As vehicles get more connected and software-driven, cybersecurity and data protection become huge concerns. How are OEMs addressing this, and how does PTC help?

A: When software becomes the heart of the vehicle, security becomes critical. Software systems can be vulnerable, and that's why OEMs are now hiring software engineers directly. They can no longer rely solely on embedded systems provided by tier-one suppliers; they need to own the software and its service-level agreements (SLAs) completely.

PTC supports this by helping manufacturers adhere to cybersecurity and functional safety norms effortlessly. Our solutions provide out-of-the-box templates for compliance, allowing teams to define features, track changes, verify requirements, and ensure total traceability across the development cycle. In short, we take away the complexity, enabling automakers to innovate confidently and securely in a software-driven world.



As cars evolve into intelligent, connected machines, the lines between mechanical engineering and software design are blurring fast. Companies like PTC are ensuring that this transition is smooth, safe, and future-ready - helping automakers build not just vehicles, but continuously evolving mobility platforms.

About PTC:

PTC is a global software leader driving digital transformation in the automotive industry. Headquartered in Boston, the company offers powerful solutions across Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Computer-Aided Design (CAD), Augmented Reality (AR), and the Industrial Internet of Things enabling automakers to design, engineer, and manufacture smarter, more connected vehicles.

Its various tools help automotive manufacturers and suppliers accelerate product development, enhance collaboration across global teams, and integrate real-time data from design to production. With PTC's software, companies can build digital twins, deliver over-the-air updates, and manage the complex software-hardware ecosystem that defines today's software-defined vehicles (SDVs).

By bridging the physical and digital worlds, PTC empowers the automotive sector to innovate faster, reduce costs, and stay competitive in an era of electrification, autonomy, and intelligent mobility.