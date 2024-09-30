Ola Electric To Double Its Company-Owned Service Centres By Year End

Ola Electric to have over 1,000 company-owned service centres by the end of 2024

Amidst rising customer complaints and long waiting period for redressals, Ola Electric, India's leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has announced that it will double the number of company-owned service stations to 1,000 centres by the end of 2024. The company also announced its EV Service Training Program with the aim of training 1 lakh third-party mechanics under the 'Network Partner Program'. This industry-first initiative aims to making every mechanic ready and skilled to tackle EV-related issues in India. To give you some reference to context, Ola Electric receives about 5,000-6,000 customer complaints a day.

Starting on 10th October 2024, the company will provide a quick-service guarantee, in a phased manner. Customers - whose service case takes longer than one day - will be provided with a backup Ola S1 scooter, giving them a stress-free service experience. Additionally, customers with Ola Care+ subscription will be eligible for Ola cabs coupons which will be valid until their request is resolved.

Speaking on the announcement, Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and MD, Ola Electric, said: "In the last 3 years, we've built a 7L+ community and the leading market position. We have close to 800 sales stores but only about 500 service centres. With the launch of #HyperService we are expanding our network and also building the best-in-class ownership experience with on-demand and AI-powered service. The #HyperService campaign is built with a clear focus on enhancing the service and ownership experience of our community, and we will continue to push the boundaries with innovative service initiatives that cater to our fast-growing community across the country."

In addition to the new service campaign, Ola Electric recently announced the launch of the Network Partner Program, aimed at enhancing EV penetration in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, including urban pockets where EV penetration still remains low. Currently, Ola has onboarded 625 partners and aims to scale this network to 10,000 partners across sales and service by the end of 2025.