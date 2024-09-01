Maruti Suzuki Retails 1.81 Lakh Cars In Aug 2024 With 4% YoY Decline

Maruti Suzuki has recently launched the Swift, which was a top-seller in the month of July. The company has now released the sales figures for August 2024, reporting a total sales of 1,81,782 units. This includes OEM sales, exports, and domestic sales as well. Following the suite of nearly every month, the Maruti Suzuki remains the largest carmaker in the country. However, the brand has recorded a 4 per cent on a year-on-year basis, as the number stood at 1,89,082 units in the same month last year. Also, here's how it performed in respective segments.

Watch: 2024 Maserati GranTurismo India Launch | Walkaround

Maruti Suzuki Domestic Sales

The automaker registered total sales of 69,406 passenger cars - a decrease from 85,509 units in August 2023. Including utility vehicles and vans, the total domestic PV sales stood at 143,075 units, compared to 156,114 units last year.

Mini Segment: The Alto and S-Presso recorded combined sales of 10,648 units, down from 12,209 units in August 2023.

The Alto and S-Presso recorded combined sales of 10,648 units, down from 12,209 units in August 2023. Compact Segment: Models such as the Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, and WagonR collectively sold 58,051 units, showing a decline from 72,451 units in August 2023. This segment continues to be a key part of Maruti's lineup despite the dip in numbers.

Models such as the Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, and WagonR collectively sold 58,051 units, showing a decline from 72,451 units in August 2023. This segment continues to be a key part of Maruti's lineup despite the dip in numbers. Mid-Size Segment: Sales of the Ciaz, Maruti's mid-size sedan, were 707 units, slightly down from 849 units in the same month last year.

Sales of the Ciaz, Maruti's mid-size sedan, were 707 units, slightly down from 849 units in the same month last year. Utility Vehicles (UVs): With models including the Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, and XL6, this segment sold 62,684 units, an increase from 58,746 units in August 2023, reflecting the growing popularity of SUVs in India.

With models including the Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, and XL6, this segment sold 62,684 units, an increase from 58,746 units in August 2023, reflecting the growing popularity of SUVs in India. Vans: The Eeco van, known for its versatility, recorded sales of 10,985 units, slightly lower than 11,859 units in August 2023.

Sales to Toyota Kirloskar Motors

Sales to other Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) totalled 10,209 units in August 2024, a significant increase from 5,790 units in August 2023. This includes sales of rebadged versions of the Baleno, Fronx, and Ertiga.

Also Read - Kia India Registers 17 Per Cent Hike In Sales In August, Sonet Being Best-Seller

Maruti Suzuki Export Sales

Maruti Suzuki's export figures reached 26,003 units in August 2024, up from 24,614 units in August 2023. This growth demonstrates the brand's strong international demand and competitive edge abroad. Also, the company has recently started exporting the Made-in-India Fronx to Japan.

Light Commercial Vehicles

The Super Carry LCV had sales of 2,495 units, slightly down from 2,564 units in August 2023.