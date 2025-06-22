Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Snapped Testing Again, What We Know So Far?

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for the launch of the e Vitara in India. The electric car made its debut in Milan, followed by the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January, and has been revealed globally.

Recently, Suzuki launched the all-electric e Vitara in the United Kingdom with a price tag of Euro 29,999 (around Rs 35 lakh) for the entry-level variant with a 49 kWh battery pack. Meanwhile, the top-end variant of the EV with Ultra AllGrip-e variant with a 61 kWh battery pack and all-wheel-drive powertrain comes at Euro 37,799 (approximately Rs 44 lakh). Also, a test mule of the all-electric car has been spotted testing in India, suggesting its launch to be slotted soon.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara snapped testing again

Talking about its exterior and design, the e Vitara takes cues from the eVX concept, with the amalgam of the Emotional Versatile Cruiser concept. The front fascia is rather upright, and it looks SUV-ish in all regards. The use of blacked-out elements around the chin offers a rugged appeal to the nose. Around the sides, it gets black cladding for the hexagonal wheel arches. The roof profile is flat for the large part. The chunky flared arches add muscles to the design. The charging port is fixed on the front fender, and the bonnet here is a clamshell unit. Other highlights include a shark-fin antenna and c-pillar-mounted door handles.

The Indian spec Suzuki E Vitara will come with two battery pack options: 49 kWh and 61 kWh (as offered in the UK). The smaller battery pack will offer a WLTP range of 346 km, while the bigger battery pack is rated to offer 428 km of range in its single-motor configuration. Meanwhile, the dual-motor variant with the 61 kWh battery pack will offer 412 km of range.