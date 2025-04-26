Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara Launch in September 2025, Hustler SUV To Follow

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara
Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch its first electric SUV in the Indian market. After much speculation about the launch timeline, the automaker has confirmed that the electric SUV will be launched in September 2025. Notably, the vehicle made its debut at the Auto Expo and will finally be ready to hit the market.
Discussing the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, it is crucial to note that it will be the brand's first EV in its current lineup. Furthermore, it will be the flagship model in a growing segment that includes rivals like the Hyundai Creta EV, MG ZS EV, and Mahindra BE 6. To ensure a strong market presence, the EV will be offered with two battery pack options: 49 kWh and 61 kWh, providing up to 500 km of certified range.

In addition to the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, the brand has another new SUV in the pipeline, referred to as the mini SUV, called the Hustler. This model will be a completely new addition to the automaker's lineup and will compete against the likes of the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter.
The Maruti Suzuki Hustler's appearance represents its Kei car DNA. It has a small stature with a boxy design. The model that was spied earlier in the country had a dual-tone appearance with plastic cladding on the side. It also had a flat and upright bonnet with rather small-sized wheels. With all of this, it is less than 3.3 meters in length and has a wheelbase of around 2.4 meters.
Details regarding the Suzuki Hustler are scarce. However, it is expected to have a 660 cc engine, producing 48 hp of power in its naturally aspirated version. There might also be a turbocharged version with a power output of 64 hp. These power units will be paired with a CVT, with AWD as an optional extra.
