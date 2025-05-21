Maharashtra May Soon Implement 'No Parking, No Car' Policy To Tackle Congestion

The Maharashtra government is working on a policy to tackle worsening traffic congestion and problems associated with car parking in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Under the terms of this policy, the government will make proof of a parking space mandatory for new vehicle registrations. The prospective car buyers in the state will need to provide proof of a parking space allotment to the concerned civic body to get their new vehicles registered.

Maharashtra's Transport Minister, Pratap Sarnaik, declared that prospective vehicle owners must demonstrate they have a designated parking space before their vehicles can be registered. This decision was made after a senior-level meeting aimed at enhancing the urban space management policy of the state.

Also Read: MG Windsor EV Exclusive Pro Variant Launched In India; Check Price

The transport minister also said that the authorities are aiming to construct parking spaces. This is a development rule that should be followed. Furthermore, the developers should provide a parking space for flats.

The minister also highlighted the problems associated with parking in MMR, while revealing that the Urban Development Department is also working on a proposal focused on giving permission for the development of parking facilities beneath the specified recreational spaces.

The recent proposals are in line with international urban standards, where car ownership depends on showing adequate parking facilities. Mumbai has one of the highest vehicle densities per kilometer in India, but the infrastructure is not adequately prepared to match this growth.

It is to be noted that Chennai has introduced a parking policy requiring the documentation of parking for new vehicle registrations. Cities such as Bengaluru and Delhi have discussed comparable measures to tackle urban issues related to parking.

The minister also discussed measures being taken to improve urban transportation through the implementation of a pod taxi system. This system is being planned in Mira-Bhayandar and the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). It is aimed at improving last-mile connectivity.