Kawasaki KLE 500 Breaks Cover On October 24; What To Expect?

Kawasaki is gearing up to unveil its latest adventure motorcycle for the global market. This upcoming model will mark the return of the iconic Kawasaki KLE nameplate, first introduced back in 1991. The brand had earlier teased the motorcycle at EICMA 2024. A teaser video released a few weeks ago built excitement, and now Kawasaki has confirmed the official reveal date through a fresh teaser.

The teaser video does not reveal the full design of the motorcycle. However, it does hint at the overall silhouette of the KLE 500. Also, towards the end, Kawasaki announced the unveiling date of the KLE 500, which is 24th October 2025.

Most of the details about the Kawasaki KLE 500 have been kept under wraps. However, the Kawasaki KLE 500 is likely to borrow the power unit from the Ninja 500, which is a 451cc parallel twin engine, mated with a 6-speed gearbox, that is capable of delivering a peak power and torque output of around 45 hp and 42.6 Nm, respectively.

Also Read: Honda Rebel 500 Updated For 2026 With New Colours

The previously shared teaser hints that the adventure tourer will get a low-mounted fender, steel box-section swingarm, 21-inch spoke wheel supported by USD forks, and more. Also, the feature list remains undiscovered and might be revealed on 24th October.

The brand has not yet stated its plan to launch the motorcycle in India. However, the import of the motorcycle via the CKD network cannot be ruled off the slate. Upon arrival, the Kawasaki KLE 500 will rival the likes of the Honda NX500 and more.