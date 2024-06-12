Jeep Compass Prices Dropped By Rs 1.7 Lakh

Jeep India has announced a price revision for its entry-level Compass SUV. The base-spec Sport variant is now priced at Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom), a full Rs 1.7 lakh more affordable than before. However, prices of all the other variants have been hiked by Rs 14,000. Here's a quick look at the variant-wise price range of all the variants.

Variant Price (Ex-showroom India) Sport Rs 18.99 lakh Longitude Rs 22.33 lakh to Rs 26.83 lakh Night Eagle Rs 25.18 lakh to Rs 27.18 lakh Model S Rs 28.33 lakh to Rs 32.41 lakh

The Compass is a diesel-only offering powered by a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine that is good for 170 hp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The base model can only be had with a 6-speed manual whereas the higher variants also get the option of a ZF-sourced 9-speed automatic gearbox. Jeep is charging a premium of Rs 2 lakh for the convenience of an automatic variant. All the variants are 2WD except the model S which comes with a 4X4 system.

The Compass is the most affordable product in the Jeep India portfolio. It also happens to have the lowest starting price among its rivals like the Hyundai Tucson (Rs 29.02 lakh to Rs 35.94), Volkswagen Tiguan (Rs 35.17 lakh) and the Citroen C5 Aircross (Rs 37.67 lakh).