Hyundai i10 Sales Surpass 3.3 Million Units Globally

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) today announced that its brand i10 has scaled over 3.3 million unit sales in India and export markets. Of these, HMIL has sold over 2 million units in India, and exported 1.3 million units to more than 140 countries. The top export markets for brand i10 include South Africa, Mexico, Chile and Peru. Hyundai is also claimed to be India's largest exporter of passenger vehicles cumulatively, fortifying its position as an export hub for Hyundai Motor Company globally.

Commenting on Hyundai i10 sales, Mr. Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, HMIL said- "We are proud of the landmark achievement of surpassing 3 million cumulative sales of HMIL's brand i10. With over 2 million units sold in India and over 1.3 million units exported to global markets, brand i10 stands as a shining example of HMIL's commitment to delivering world-class products. What makes this milestone even more special is the fact that the current generation of i10 has achieved up to 91.3% localization for the domestic market, while it is 91.4% for the export models."



Adding further, he said- "This success reflects the trust of our customers, the strength of Indian manufacturing, and HMIL's dedication to creating smart mobility solutions for the world. With our upcoming plant in Maharashtra, we intend to expand exports to emerging as well as developed markets, increasing contribution of exports to overall sales and solidifying our commitment to Make in India, For the World."

Currently in its 18th year, the i10 portfolio has three generations - i10, Grand i10 and Grand i10 NIOS, and presently comes with 3 powertrain options including 1.2-l Kappa Petrol Manual, 1.2-l Kappa Petrol AMT, and 1.2-l Bi-Fuel Kappa Petrol with CNG. HMIL has sold an average of more than 1 lakh units of i10 annually in India, speaking volumes about the portfolio's performance.