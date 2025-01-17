Hero Xoom 160 Launched At Rs 1.48 Lakh: Key Highlights

New Delhi: Hero MotoCorp launched the Xoom 160 maxi-scooter in India on Friday at the Global Mobility Expo at Rs 1,48,500 (ex-showroom). Hero Xoom 160 will be sold through the brand's Premia channel. Books will commence in February and deliveries in March. Hero MotoCorp also launched the Xtreme 250R, Xpulse 210 and Xoom 125 at the Expo.

The Hero Xoom 160 is equipped with a 156-cc, liquid-cooled engine, which delivers 14.8 horsepower and 14 Nm torque. The Hero Xoom 160 features the i3s silent start and 4-valve technology for optimal efficiency and high-speed capability.



The Xoom 160's bold design includes a raised stance, 14-inch wheels with block-pattern tires, and a wide, cushioned seat for superior comfort. It also gets features like smart key with remote seat access, dual-chamber LED headlamp, front disc brake with ABS, and Bluetooth-enabled digital speedometer with Turn-by-Turn navigation.

The Xoom 160 is available in four colour options: matte rainforest green, summit white, canyon red and matte volcanic grey. Hero MotoCorp also launched the Xoom 125 at the Expo at Rs 86,900 (ex-showroom).

Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said, "Today two of our premium brands, Xtreme and Xpulse, have become even stronger. We have fortified our presence in the 125cc scooter segment and also ventured into the 160cc category with a Maxi Scooter. The launch of these new models on the back of an already strong portfolio, will further boost our growth journey as we enter the next fiscal. Strengthening its position as a global powerhouse, Hero MotoCorp remains committed to driving progress, delivering world-class products, and contributing to a cleaner, greener, and more inclusive future for all."