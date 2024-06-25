Continental Launches Second-Gen Tyre Pressure Monitoring System In India, Ramps Up Production

Auto technology company Continental on Tuesday expanded the production of its Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) for passenger cars at its Bangalore plant. Continental also rolled out second-generation TPMS, which the company says will increase vehicle safety by ensuring optimal tyre pressure.

The second generation of TPMS is much more accurate for measuring tyre pressure, temperature, and motion from the inside. It transmits this information via radio frequency and the vehicle communication network to display it in the instrument cluster. Precise and timely information about tyre conditions is vital to sustaining optimal air pressure, thereby ensuring vehicle safety and improving efficiency. The new TPMS line will initially begin by assembling the wheel units locally, and in the second phase, the plan is to localise child parts.

Launching with a capacity of 3.3 million wheel units per year, the new TPMS line is an expansion of the existing one. The TPMS line features fully automated processes with nominal manual intervention.

Ramnath Sivaraman, Head of Motion Technologies and Services, within Business Area Safety and Motion, Continental Automotive India stated, "Keeping in mind the growing demand and the evolving market needs, Continental has expanded the existing TPMS line. This validates Continental's perseverance to meet the rising demands for advanced, and affordable safety technologies."