Blockbuster Hatchbacks Of India In FY'25: WagonR To Ignis

Maruti Suzuki WagonR is the best selling hatchback in FY25
The recent years have seen a gradual shift in the auto industry from sedans and other formats of car to SUVs. However, the trend of hatchbacks is still standing strong with amazing sales numbers. The major car brands have already released the sales figures of their respective cars. Here is a cumulative list of the ten best selling hatchbacks in FY25, check it out now.
Inspite of a YoY decline of 1 percent, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR is the best selling hatchback in FY25. Maruti Suzuki managed to sell a total of 1,98,451 units of the WagonR in FY25, which earlier stood at 2,00,177 units in FY24.
The Maruti Suzuki Swift saw a YoY decline by 8 percent, and sold 1,79,641 units to bagg the position of the second best selling hatchback in the fiscal year. The third and fourth spots are claimed by the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Alto with total unit sales of 1,67,161 and 1,02,232 respectively.
Also Read: Toyota, Maruti Suzuki Update Their Creta Rivalling SUVs, But What's New?
Tata Tiago witnessed a 19 percent decline in YoY sales chart, but managed to grab the fifth position in the list. It recorded a sales of 69,234 units in FY25, which stood at 85,478 in the fiscal year 2024.
The Hyundai i10 and i20 stood at sixth and seventh position of the best selling hatchback list in FY25. Hyundai sold 62,415 units of the i10 and 55,513 units of the i20 in FY25. The Toyota Glanza saw a 7 percent YoY decline in the sales number, as it recorded a sales of 48,839 units in FY25, while it was 52,262 units in FY24. The Glanza still managed to stand at the eight spot in the chart.
The Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Ignis claimed the ninth and tenth position with sales of 33,025 and 27,438 units in FY25.
Inspite of a YoY decline of 1 percent, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR is the best selling hatchback in FY25. Maruti Suzuki managed to sell a total of 1,98,451 units of the WagonR in FY25, which earlier stood at 2,00,177 units in FY24.
The Maruti Suzuki Swift saw a YoY decline by 8 percent, and sold 1,79,641 units to bagg the position of the second best selling hatchback in the fiscal year. The third and fourth spots are claimed by the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Alto with total unit sales of 1,67,161 and 1,02,232 respectively.
Also Read: Toyota, Maruti Suzuki Update Their Creta Rivalling SUVs, But What's New?
Tata Tiago witnessed a 19 percent decline in YoY sales chart, but managed to grab the fifth position in the list. It recorded a sales of 69,234 units in FY25, which stood at 85,478 in the fiscal year 2024.
The Hyundai i10 and i20 stood at sixth and seventh position of the best selling hatchback list in FY25. Hyundai sold 62,415 units of the i10 and 55,513 units of the i20 in FY25. The Toyota Glanza saw a 7 percent YoY decline in the sales number, as it recorded a sales of 48,839 units in FY25, while it was 52,262 units in FY24. The Glanza still managed to stand at the eight spot in the chart.
The Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Ignis claimed the ninth and tenth position with sales of 33,025 and 27,438 units in FY25.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world