Tata Motors Reduces Claimed Range Of Curvv EV, Nexon EV And Punch EV: Here's Why

On the heels of revised guidelines issued by the Government of India (MoRTH) for determining the claimed range of electric vehicles, leading EV player Tata Motors has proactively revealed the new range certification of its offerings: Curvv EV, Nexon EV, Punch EV and Tiago EV.

What Do New Guidelines Say:

The MIDC testing cycle includes two parts – urban representing city driving (P1), and extra-urban (P2) representing highway driving. Earlier, EVs were being tested only for P1 i.e. the urban part of the cycle. The Government has recently mandated all OEMs to test and declare range values with both parts of the cycle, urban and extra-urban (P1+P2), included.

Tata Motors' Take:

In addition to the MIDC range, Tata Motors is also publicly sharing the C75 range, which the company says is effectively the near real-world driving range that 75% of customers can expect. This the company says is based on the 1.65 lakh electric cars sold to date.

Revised range:

Here's a list of revised ranges of the Tata EV offering in the market.

Tata Motors has recently launched the Curvv EV which is offered in two battery packs - 55 kWh and 45 kWh. The new MIDC range has been revised to 502 kilometres and 430 kilometres respectively, as compared to 585 kilometres and 502 kilometres in the older test. According to C75 data, Tata Motors claims between 400 and 425 kilometres of range for Curvv EV 55 kWh and up to 350 kilometres for the 45 kWh variant.

Nexon EV 40.5 kWh variant now promises 390 kilometres of range compared to 465 kilometres earlier. For the Nexon EV 30 kWh variant, the range has been revised from 325 kilometres to 275 kilometres. For the Punch EV, the revised range for 35 kWh and 25 kWh variants stand at 365 kilometres and 265 kilometres. The Tiago EV also has two battery pack options. The 24 kWh variant promises a range of 275 kilometres, down from 315 kilometres and the 19.2 kWh variant promises 221 kilometres, down from 250 kilometres.

