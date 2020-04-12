Yemen Student Hit By Aurangabad Cops, Forced To Pay Rs 10,000: Consulate

The student was also asked to sign on blank papers, Consulate claimed. (Representational)

The Yemen Consulate in Mumbai has complained to the Aurangabad police commissioner claiming one of its nationals was assaulted and forced to pay money at a police station in Aurangabad, officials said on Sunday.

The consulate has claimed that Yemeni student Ibrahim Mohammed Qasem al-Askari was taken to Begumpura police station on March 29, beaten, and forced to pay Rs 10,000 and sign on blank papers, an official said quoting the complaint.

"An inquiry has been instituted. We will talk to Begumpura station personnel and the Yemeni student. We will file our report soon," Assistant Commissioner of Police Hanumant Bhapkar told PTI.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)