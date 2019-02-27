NTR's Grandson Hitesh Chenchuram Joins YSR Congress

Andhra Pradesh | | Updated: February 27, 2019 23:35 IST
Amravati: 

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister late NT Rama Rao's grandson Daggubati Hitesh Chenchuram joined the YSR Congress on Wednesday.

Mr Chenchuram was inducted into the YSR Congress in the presence of party president Jaganmohan Reddy. 

He is the son of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Daggubati Purandeswari.

Meanwhile, Amanchi Krishnamohan, sitting MLA from Chirala assembly constituency, also joined the YSR Congress.

Mr Krishnamohan had resigned to ruling TDP a few weeks back. Later, he met with Jaganmohan in Hyderabad.

Both Mr Hitesh and Mr Krishnamohan joined the party on the occasion of house warming of Jaganmohan in Amravati. 

Daggubati Hitesh ChenchuramYSR Congress

