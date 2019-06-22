Jagan Reddy Or Chandrababu Naidu? Fight Over Photo At Civic Body Meeting

Councillors from Jagan Reddy's party staged a protest at the mayor's podium.

A fight broke out at a meeting at the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation on Saturday after portraits of TDP leaders NT Rama Rao and N Chandrababu Naidu were replaced with pictures of YSR Congress chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the council hall.

As Andhra Pradesh saw a change in guard where YSRCP walloped TDP in both Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections, the portraits of the two leaders were removed from the council hall by the corporation officials.

However, city mayor Koneru Sridhar became furious with the move. He pulled up the officials for changing the portraits and asked them to follow his orders.

#WATCH Andhra Pradesh: A ruckus ensued at Vijayawada Municipal Council meeting today after portraits of TDP leaders NT Rama Rao and N Chandrababu Naidu were replaced with pictures of CM & YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the council hall. pic.twitter.com/vbfqu8z95d - ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2019

Irked by the mayor's intervention, YSRCP councillors staged a protest at the mayor's podium. They demanded that if a photo of NTR was to be kept, then a portrait of late former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy should be kept as well.

Mr Reddy's YSRCP got an absolute majority in the 175-member Assembly by winning 151 seats. In the Lok Sabha elections, the party bagged 22 seats while TDP managed just three.