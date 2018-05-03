9-Year-Old Raped by Man, 50, In Andhra Pradesh Guntur

A 9-year-old girl was sexually assaulted allegedly by a 50-year-old man in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur. The incident has sparked violent protests in the area. Locals who blocked a highway near Dachepalli till early this morning have set a deadline till 3 pm for the authorities to arrest the accused, who is missing.The child complained of bleeding and pain in the stomach on Wednesday afternoon after which the family took her to a hospital, where doctors informed them that the girl has multiple injuries on her body and has been sexually assaulted. It is when the child was inquired that she revealed that she was raped by a neighbour, who is a rickshaw-puller.

The injuries were so bad that the girl had to be operated upon, a doctor said. The child is being treated at a government hospital in Guntur; she is stable, the doctor said.Guntur Superintendent of Police, Appala Naidu told NDTV they are on the lookout for the accused, will arrest him soon.The angry protestors are demanding that the accused should be hanged or shot dead on the spot. They burnt tyres and raised slogans demanding the arrest of the accused. Angry villagers have given the authorities a deadline till 3 pm to arrest the accused.The protesters caught hold of the son of the accused and started beating him, police said adding that he was rescued.Amid nationwide rage over the gang-rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, the centre recently brought in death penalty for child rape through a special order. The eight-year-old girl, kidnapped by a group to allegedly drive out her Muslim Bakerwal community, was kept sedated and gang-raped repeatedly for days before her head was bashed in. The executive order, or ordinance, amends the criminal law to also include more drastic punishment for convicted rapists of girls below the age of 16.The cabinet also recommended mandatory completion of rape investigations within two months and advised that trials should also be completed in two months.