7 People Arrested For Kidnapping, Selling Babies In Andhra Pradesh

Three babies, including a month-old girl, were rescued in Andhra Pradesh. (Representational)

Seven people allegedly involved in trafficking of children have been arrested and three babies, including a month-old girl, were rescued in Andhra Pradesh, the police said on Wednesday.

Prime accused, V Gangadhar Reddy, along with six others, including four women, were arrested from different parts of Andhra Pradesh by special teams of Hyderabad Police.

Apart from an infant girl, two boys aged between two and two-and-a-half-years, were rescued, the police said.

The accused kidnapped the three babies from different parts of Hyderabad and Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh between October 2018 and March this year and the babies were sold in the range of Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3.10 lakh, the police said.

According to Police Station Inspector G Koteshwar Rao, the accused were kidnapping the children and selling them to childless couples.

The search is on to arrest the other absconding accused, the police said.

The rescued babies will be handed over to their family members, they added.

