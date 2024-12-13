YouTube's AI Video Dubbing To Bridge Language Barriers

YouTube announced on Tuesday that it is now reaching out to hundreds of creators with its auto-dubbing tool, according to a report by Techcrunch. This feature will be accessible to thousands of knowledge-based content creators enabling them to dub their videos in multiple languages, helping it reach more audiences from different languages.

At present, it is only available to people generating informational content like cooking videos but is expected to expand to other creators soon.

This AI-powered auto-dubbing tool was first tested with a few creators and then released last year. YouTube has used Google Gemini's abilities to replicate human speech and convert it into multiple languages.

"Viewers can look out for the "auto-dubbed" label to distinguish when a video has auto-dubbed audio tracks, or use the track selector to hear the video in its original language. We'll remember their language of choice for future videos too", said YouTube in the blog post.

However, the developers and company have stated that the feature is still in its early stages, so it may not be 100% accurate. They have urged the users to review the auto-generated dubbing to avoid any kind of misinterpretation by the AI.

To make use of this feature, creators have to simply upload their video and YouTube will auto-detect the language, creating the dubbed versions across languages. The tool includes English, French, German, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese and Spanish.

"We continue to work with our colleagues in Google DeepMind and Google Translate to bring cutting-edge capabilities to make dubs even more accurate, expressive, and natural," the blog post added.