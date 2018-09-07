Hardik Patel, On Hungerstrike For 14 Days, Taken To Hospital In Ahmedabad

Patidar leader Hardik Patel on hungerstrike for last 14 days in Ahmedabad

Hardik Patel, the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader has been taken to hospital after his health deteriorated on Friday. Hardik is on an indefinite hunger strike since the last 14 days, demanding reservations for the Patidar community under OBC category and loan waiver for farmers in Gujarat.

Hardik was taken to hospital immediately after he complained of difficulty in breathing. He was admitted to the Government Civil Hospital in Sola, after he had given up even taking water, protesting the government's stand and ignoring his demands.

On Thursday, PAAS activists set a deadline for the BJP government in the state and announced that Hardik would stop taking water if talks were not initiated with him in the next 24 hours.

Making the announcement at Hardik's residence on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, PAAS convener Manoj Panara said the government representatives must come to the fast venue and talk to the Patidar leader.

"Hardik's health is deteriorating, but the government has not shown any intention to find a solution," said Mr Panara adding that the lawmaker has lost over 20 kilos in the last two weeks and his kidneys and liver are affected.

The PAAS leader and Independent lawmaker started his hunger strike on August 25.