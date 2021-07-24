4 Children Among 9 Killed In LPG Cylinder Blast Near Ahmedabad: Gujarat Police

The 10 injured persons in the LPG blast near Ahmedabad were taken to a hospital (Representational)

Four children and five others have succumbed to severe burn injuries that they suffered in an explosion and fire that was triggered by leakage of gas from an LPG cylinder in a room on the outskirts of Gujarat's Ahmedabad city, a police official said today.

The incident had occurred on the night of July 20. While eight victims - labourers and their family members - died in the last couple of days during treatment, another one succumbed today. All of them were from Madhya Pradesh, he said.

"Leakage of gas from an LPG cylinder had triggered explosion and fire, in which 10 persons, including children and women, had suffered severe burn injuries. The incident has claimed the lives of nine of them so far. They were undergoing treatment at the civil hospital," inspector PR Jadeja of Aslali police station said.

Three persons died during treatment on Thursday, five others died on Friday and one more this morning, he said.

The labourers and their family members were sleeping in the small room when the gas from their cylinder started leaking. When their neighbour knocked on their door to alert them about it, one of the labourers got up and switched on the light, which triggered a spark and led to the explosion due to concentration of gas, another police official said.

The 10 injured persons included the neighbour who had come to alert them, and all of them were taken to the civil hospital for treatment, he said.

Those who died have been identified as Rampyari Ahirwar (56), Rajubhai Ahirwar (31), Sonu Ahirwar (21), Seema Ahirwar (25), Sarju Ahirwar (22), Vaishali (7), Nitesh (6), Payal (4), and Akash (2), all natives of Guna district in Madhya Pradesh, the inspector added.

"One injured person,identified as Kulsinh Bhairwa (30), is undergoing treatment and his condition is said to be critical," Mr Jadeja said, adding that he is from Kudgaon in Karauli in Rajasthan, he said.

Mr Jadeja said that the bodies were being sent to their native village in Madhya Pradesh.



