With Hafiz Saeed Detained, His Brother-In-Law Takes Over Jamaat-Ud-Dawah

26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed's brother-in-law, Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki, has been appointed as the head of Jamaat-ud-Dawah, sources have said, after Saeed was put under house arrest in Lahore under Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), purportedly restricting both his movement and funds.India last week asked Pakistan to re-investigate the Mumbai attacks, in which 166 people were killed, and put Hafiz Saeed on trial. Responding to Islamabad's request of sending 26 witnesses to Pakistan to depose before a magistrate, India had said the evidence it has shared was enough to prosecute the accused.It has also directly and indirectly moved multiple resolutions in the UN to list him as a terrorist, a request which has been backed by permanent security council members US and France but blocked by China on grounds of 'inconclusive evidence'.The new chief of JuD operations Makki carries a $2 million US bounty on his head; Saeed has a $10 million bounty.Makki, who has been the second in command of JuD, swiftly took over the group's operations soon after Saeed was put under house arrest along with four others. Makki has since led over half-a-dozen rallies in Lahore against the detention.Jamaat-ud-Dawah was also recently renamed as Tehreek Azadi Jammu and Kashmir. It's various offices were also shut down.The Pakistan government has said that it is fulfilling its obligations under United Nations Security Council's resolutions. But it is believed that the government is acting under pressure from the new Donald Trump administration.10 Lashkar-e-Taiba militants killed 166 and wounded hundreds in Mumbai in November 2008. Nine of the attackers were killed by the police while lone survivor Ajmal Kasab was caught. He was executed after a court found him guilty.