Uber Says It Accidentally Shortchanged Drivers In New York City

Uber on Tuesday said that it accidentally shortchanged drivers in New York City and plans to pay them what they are due, plus interest.While rolling out a new pricing system in the US, the San Francisco-based, on-demand ride service uncovered the error, which it said could cost tens of millions of dollars to correct."We are committed to paying every driver every penny they are owed -- plus interest -- as quickly as possible," Uber US and Canada regional manager Rachel Holt said in a statement emailed to AFP."We are working hard to regain driver trust, and that means being transparent, sticking to our word, and making the Uber experience better from end to end."Terms of a driver agreement dating back to 2014 specified that Uber would get a 25 percent share of fares, after subtracting taxes and fees.In New York, Uber mistakenly calculated its cut from full fares, taking more money than it should have, according to the company. Uber said it is reaching out to drivers to arrange refunds, which were reported to average about $900.